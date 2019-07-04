Vanden appoints Paul Scott as Business Development Manager

Vanden Recycling has appointed Paul Scott as Business Developing Manager to help target the thermoforming and vacuum forming sectors.

Scott joins Vanden with more than 35 years in the plastic manufacturing and packaging sector and was a key part of the team at Marks and Spencer that established the feasibility of using rPET in food packaging.

He said: “I am a huge exponent of recovering and recycling plastic waste and I have always been. Plastics are wrongly getting a lot of bad press because the world in general doesn’t know how to use handle them for future uses.”

“Being part of Vanden, a business that has set out not only to instigate this process but also to advise, educate, and assist companies to do the right thing, ticks all of the boxes for me.”

“My knowledge of the UK food packaging industry is extensive and the result of a lot of years in that area. Most of the big players in the industry have now equipped themselves and adopted recycling strategies.”

“My hope and intention is to enable the SMEs in this sector, without the knowledge or facilities, to match the bigger companies by using Vanden’s services.”