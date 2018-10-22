Vanden co-founder moves to UK as market moves West

John Carapetis, co-founder of Vanden, who was previously operating from Vanden's offices in Hong Kong and then Malaysia will now be based at the company's Peterborough facility.

The company believes his move is a continuation of Vanden's long-term plan to add real value to UK waste plastics, underlining the importance of this territory and the fundamental changes in global recycling markets.

× Expand Vanden Recycling John Carapetis

Carapetis will remain Vanden's Chief Trading Officer, managing the commercial teams in the UK and in the business' other offices around the world.

He will be responsible for sourcing polymer for processing in Peterborough, and for trading the recycled product to manufacturers in UK and globally.

"There is infinite opportunity in the UK recycling market, and this has been helped by the China ban and closure or restrictions of other Asian countries. We are creating a high quality plastic infeed for reuse back into the supply chain,” said Carapetis.

"I've always believed in recycling at source and it is important Vanden is helping to support that right here in the UK. I'm incredibly excited to be here and part of that.”