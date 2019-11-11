Vanden continues global expansion with new Dubai location

Vanden Recycling has expanded with a new location in Dubai, servicing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Currently, the recycling rate is less than 10 per cent in the region and established recycling ecosystems exceed 35 per cent recycling rates.

With research released last year finding that Saudi Arabia and UAE had gained a status of one of the world’s largest waste producers, the region is now pushing an agenda to reach improved diversion rates as soon as 2021.

In order to achieve these goals, there is an urgent need for sustainable recovery systems and a structured approach to plastics recycling.

Beril Yesilirmak, newly appointed Business Development Manager for Vanden Recycling FZCO in Dubai, will be leading the organisation’s efforts in the GCC: “With our extensive knowledge of polymers, markets and processes, Vanden can help the region achieve its targets.”

“Our strong belief that plastic ‘waste’ is a commodity that creates sustainable circular supply chains means that Vanden is well positioned to support. Opportunities in the UAE and GCC are obvious with the low recycling rates and high waste generation.”

Vanden will support the recycling ecosystem, offering expertise on recyclables, increasing awareness and creating value.

Beril added: “It’s imperative that we increase the awareness about the importance and the opportunities for plastic scrap and waste in the region with Vanden solutions.”