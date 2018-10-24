Vanden launches new scheme to help sheet manufacturers find reliable sources of high-quality recovered polymers

Vanden has launched a new scheme to help sheet manufacturers find new and reliable sources of high-quality recovered polymers.

Meeting demand from product manufacturers to close the loop by using more recycled content, these can then be used in the manufacture of new sheets.

The company says rather than relying on nationally and internationally traded recovered polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the Vanden scheme looks to the sheet manufacturer's client base for these valuable feedstocks.

× Expand Vanden Recycling Vanden Recycle Stock Vanden Recycle Stock, Whittlesea, Peterborough Wednesday 12 September 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

"Manufacturers and printers who make products from sheet plastic always end up with skeletal waste. These include bank and loyalty cards, telecoms sim cards, hotel key cards and gift cards,” explained Scott Archibald, Business Development Manager at Vanden.

"While the skeletal waste is often separated and sent for recycling, it could end up anywhere, often being traded globally.”

Under the new scheme, Vanden will take skeletal waste, reprocess it, returning it to the original sheet manufacturer.

Vanden's new scheme also aims to keep material in the UK, therefore the miles travelled by the recovered materials will reduce, having a positive impact on the process' carbon emissions.

There are two entry points for the scheme, if instigated by the sheet manufacturer, Vanden will identify which clients can produce the most viable skeletal waste, test the material and then put in place a closed-loop collections, reprocessing and delivery programme.

If instigated by the card producer, Vanden will test the waste and then approach the sheet producer to discuss whether the material can be used in the current production process.