Vanden opens new yard at Peterborough recycling site

The opening of a new storage yard is the first phase of expansion plans for Vanden Recycling's facility in Peterborough.

Although it only opened in February this year, the success of the plastic processing facility has led to the company planning the next stage of its expansion.

The new one-acre storage yard is now being used by Vanden, giving it the flexibility to bring in split loads of different grades of plastics. This will help it to improve the service it provides to suppliers.

Damien van Leuven, Head of Vanden, said: "We are considering our next steps for our Peterborough facility, which has proven successful since it opened earlier in the year. Vanden Global is committed to the UK market and our investment is set to continue. Currently, we have three processing lines in Peterborough, but the extra storage we now have in the yard, gives us the possibility of installing a fourth line that will either be dedicated to a new plastic stream or adding value to our existing materials. This expansion is currently under consideration for early next year."