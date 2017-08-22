Vanden Recycling appoints Mark Mosby as Peterborough Operations Manager

Mark Mosby has joined the Vanden Recycling team at its new plastic recycling facility in Peterborough. Appointed to the role of Operations Manager, Mark will lead the Peterborough team for safe and efficient working practices to bring optimum levels of high quality material outputs.

With almost two decades of experience in plastic recycling, Mosby will oversee the development of the new Vanden plastic recycling facility. Mark started his career with Linpac Plastics in 1998 and then worked for Regain Polymers where he was responsible for material preparation, production and warehouse co-ordination.

At Vanden, Mark will be responsible for the overall management of the Peterborough facility. A key part of his role will be to ensure that material is accurately recorded to ensure suppliers receive the correct rebates for their recycled materials. He will also ensure the quality of processed polymers always meets customer requirements.

In addition, Mark will oversee the development of the facility. Although only opened in the spring, Vanden has instantly instigated its phase two programme to more than double storage capacity. There are also plans to expand production lines which will add processing capacity and new job opportunities at the Whittlesey site.

Mosby said: “I'm delighted to join Vanden Recycling - the team here have a very transparent way of doing things that is much needed to take plastics recycling to the next level. It's exciting to be part of that.”

David Wilson, Managing Director of Vanden Recycling UK, said: “Mark's operational experience of plastics recycling is outstanding and that's one of the reasons that we have hit the ground running in Peterborough. It's fantastic to have such an experienced operations manager on board.”