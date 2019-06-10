Vanden Recycling appoints new Business Development Manager to focus on food manufacturing sector

Vanden Recycling has appointed Jason Loughlin as Business Development Manager to help source regular supply of plastic scrap from the food manufacturing sector.

Loughlin joins Vanden with more than 12 years of experience in the commercial waste management sector, dealing primarily with post-consumer waste, as well as offering innovative solutions for space optimisation, weighing solutions for multiple tenants on mixed-use sites, and helping educate and train staff on plastic separation at source.

David Wilson, Managing Director of Vanden UK, said: “Jason brings over a decade of experience in dealing with the complex requirements of an industrial and commercial client base.”

“He’s previously worked for some of the best companies in the business and we’re delighted he’s chosen Vanden as the next step in his career.”

Loughlin said: “The transparent approach to scrap processing and quality testing at Vanden, as well as the passion to do things properly and handle plastics with best practice always in mind, were huge factors in attracting me to the company.”

“I’m looking forward to working closely with food closely with food manufacturers to increase their recycling rates, ensuring minimal amounts of material goes to waste, and securing a regular source of plastic scrap for Vanden’s UK processing site.”