Vanden Recycling MD joins expert panellist at Resource Infrastructure Conference 2020

David Wilson, managing director of plastics recycling firm, Vanden Recycling, has been announced as the latest addition to the expert panel for the Resource Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday 5 February.

Wilson will be joining individuals from the Textile Recycling Association, Recycling Association, ADBA and FCC environment in the session tackling the question of: “What infrastructure is required?”.

He will focus on why plastic recycling needs to become ingrained within supply chains to achieve sustainability.

Wilson will also share practical advice on simplifying polymers, material recovery and diverting plastic scrap from landfill.

Wilson said: “It’s a privilege to be a panel member at the Infrastructure Conference. It’s a dynamic time in recycling with the highest levels of public engagement I have ever seen and new legislation coming down the tracks. Having the opportunity to exchange views and ideas at this event about how to make concrete progress is exactly what we need at the start of this new decade.”

Held in London, the launch of the first Resource Infrastructure Conference aims to provide attendees the opportunity to network with key figures in the infrastructure, waste management and plastic recycling sectors.

Event organisers, Letsrecycle.com commented, “The Resource Infrastructure conference will support UK’s drive towards a more sustainable approach to waste management by providing a platform to discuss the UK’s waste and resource infrastructure requirements. The conference will tackle key topics such as plans for the next few years, funding and acquisitions and a range of cases studies from across the sector.”