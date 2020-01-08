Vanden Recycling set to open up international market for recycled resins in Turkey

Following its recent announcement of a new UAE location, Vanden Recycling has continued to expand, with its latest office opening in Istanbul.

The Turkish arm, trading as Vanden Polimer Geri Donusum, will be led by Derya Aksi, who will support the company in identifying and negotiating new supply sources for the polymer market.

Damien van Leuven, CEO of Vanden Recycling, said: “Our goal in Turkey is to help the local plastic manufacturing market increase its use of recycled content. Vanden will provide access to international markets for recycled resins and products made in Turkey.”

Turkey has a current recycling rate of 13 per cent, and the project aims to increase this to 35 per cent by 2023.

Derya Eski said: “Creating public consciousness is a top priority. There is a strong belief in Turkey that plastic scrap is a waste material, when in reality it can be treated as a valuable raw material.”