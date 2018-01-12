Vanden Recycling welcomes ‘sensible suggestions’ from the Govt’s 25-year Environment Plan

Leading plastic recycler Vanden Recycling has said that the Government's 25-year Environment Plan recognises challenges and opportunities to develop UK plastics recycling

Managing Director of Vanden Recycling UK, David Wilson, said "I welcome the sensible suggestions put forward in this 25-year Environment Plan.”

Working with industry to rationalise packaging formats to ensure ease of recycling plastics, thus improving the quality of collected recycled plastics is a favourable suggestion within the plan. Vanden Recycling also welcomes proposals that include local markets returning high quality materials back to the economy.

Wilson added: "While the Government's proposals are encouraging, there are some such as former ASDA chief executive Andy Clarke, that are suggesting supermarkets should not use plastics for packaging. He's mixing that with a message that could be seen as anti-recycling and that could backfire. The Government would be wise to ignore advice that inhibits recycling innovation and enterprise.”

"Plastic can be an ideal packaging material that prevents wastage of food and products and we are encouraged that the Government recognises the importance of both recycling and lifecycle analysis in its plan.”

He concluded: "If it takes 25 years to reach some of these aims, that will be too long for the development of an economically sustainable plastics recycling sector in the UK."