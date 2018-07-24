Vasantha sets sights on ambitious growth in Europe

India-based mould maker, Vasantha Tool Crafts, has outlined its plans for growth in Europe with a new Head of Sales.

Marco Rosati, previously of Husky’s Hot Runner Division, is heading up Vasantha’s European arm, working closely with the company’s founder, A Dayanand Reddy. It is also looking to recruit an additional country manager.

“Mr Rosati’s appointment shows our continuous commitment to our European customer base, which is our biggest export market,” said Reddy.

“We are confident that [he] can bring his vast technical and sales expertise to Vasantha, which can propel our European Business to a new level.

Vasantha’s current total export revenue represents around 50 per cent of its total sales. Europe’s share in its export business is around half of this value.

“A local and fast presence who is always available to support customer commercially and technically is a kind of service we’ve been striving for,” Reddy added.

Rosati will be based in Luxembourg.