VECAP celebrates 15th anniversary with new Code of Best Practices

VECAP, the Voluntary Emission Control Action Programme, has launched a new Code of Best Practices to mark its 15th anniversary.

Since its creation, VECAP best practices have helped to dramatically reduce polymer additives emissions.

VECAP’s advice helped ensure that in Europe in 2016, 83 per cent of all brominated flame retardants sold by members of BSEF were handled correctly by producers and users.

In under a decade, the results of the European Progress Reports show that potential emissions of TBBPA and HBCD have fallen to less than 0.001 per cent of the volumes sold.

The new Code of Best Practices includes comprehensive guidance for industry on how to reduce emissions of flame retarding chemical additives.

It is based on extensive experience at production and downstream user installations around the globe since 2004.

Dr Kevin Bradley, BSEF Secretary General, said: “VECAP has demonstrated its value over the years and given industry clear guidance for managing emissions of polymer additives during production of polymers.”