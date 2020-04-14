Vecoplan wins the Red Dot Award for its new VEZ 3200 pre-shredder

Vecoplan AG’s new VEZ 3200 is one of this year’s winners of the Red Dot Award for Product Design.

The pre-shredder was specially developed to produce refuse-derived fuel (RDF).

× Expand The VEZ 3200 will be presented with the Red Dot Award for Product Design this year.

The company focused on a contemporary appearance when creating the VEZ – but the pre-shredder is not just about colour and shape, the designers also provided many benefits for users.

“For us, the design of the new VEZ 3200 was not all about appearance; ergonomics was also an important factor,” reports Werner Berens, CEO of the Vecoplan Group. Vecoplan also took a leading international company for practical machine design on board as a partner for the project – the Design Tech company.

“The design impacts on the machine construction, making the shredder easier to handle for operators and the market has rewarded our approach. This is shown by the sales figures of our new shredder, with 15 machines already in use with our customers all over the world.”

The award ceremony is expected to take place on June 22 in Essen, Germany.

The Red Dot Award for Product Design offers designers and manufacturers throughout the world a platform for the evaluation of their products. This year, designers and companies from 60 nations submitted more than 6,500 products to be assessed by the international jury of experienced experts from various fields. The jury individually tests and assesses each entry on site, closely examining aesthetics, the selected materials, workmanship, surface finish, ergonomics and functionality.