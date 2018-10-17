Vegware launches Bristol collections and Collective bring-back scheme for compostable disposables

Vegware, the global specialist in compostable catering disposables, has announced the Bristol launch of Close the Loop, its composting collection service.

The initiative will collect used Vegware takeaway packaging from Bristol businesses, for composting in under 12 weeks at Rose Hill Recycling, Gloucestershire.

Responding to local demand, the Vegware Composting Collective is a new bring-back scheme for Bristol cafés, to help capture more takeaway disposables for composting.

Bristol sites already using the collection service include the University of the West of England, the Wildscreen Festival, and Café Matariki.

The Bristol scheme will be launched at a free event on 8th November 2018 at Café Matariki, The Brewhouse, Georges Square, at 5:30pm.

Vegware also works with the waste sector to help businesses in other regions access commercial composting.

The Composting Collective is a new scheme launched responding to demand from Bristol’s independent cafés.

Participating cafés display the Composting Collective window sticker inviting people to bring in used Vegware for their Close the Loop bin, even if it came from a different café.

“Bristol businesses really care about the environment, and are fully engaged in the details of waste. Many people choose Vegware because of our plant-based materials. But until now, there hasn’t been a Bristol route to commercial composting,” said Georgia Budden, Recycling Advisor works in Vegware’s Bristol office.

“We were determined to enable Bristol’s foodservice businesses to truly recycle catering waste here in the West Country, not just export contaminated plastics for incineration.”

Vegware’s entire range is designed to be commercially composted with food waste. Its coffee cups, cutlery, tableware and containers are made from plants, not plastic.