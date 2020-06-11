VEKA Recycling completes key installation at new Wellingborough PVC-U window recycling plant

VEKA Recycling Ltd has completed the installation of plant at its new Wellingborough PVC-U recycling facility, the crucial ‘Phase 2’ of a two-year site development programme.

Costing £2.5 million, the new installation is the crucial initial stage of the recycling process that accepts post-consumer frames collected from installers around the country, removes metals and hammers the old frames into manageable fragments before further refinement.

The installation, that includes site preparation, a purpose-built housing, silo, heavy-duty conveyors and the machinery that breaks down the frames, has been completed on schedule despite the Coronavirus lockdown and in time to receive the first batch of frames as the company’s gates reopen again.

VEKA Recycling says the facility, which will have cost more than £10 million in total, will become the most advanced of its type when it becomes fully operational at the end of the year.

Simon Scholes, Managing Director of VEKA Recycling Ltd and who has managed the project throughout, said: “Despite the Coronavirus lockdown we reduced to minimal staff for a month, opening for more regular business from May 1st. Despite this our engineers have managed to complete the construction work and plant installation on time. When we lifted the first frames on to the conveyor in what is a very noisy and violent process, it was music to our ears.”

Despite the nature of the processes involved the VEKA Recycling plant is highly sophisticated and will be linked to the Group’s other sites in Germany, France and the Sendenhorst head office, in order to closely monitor and balance operations.