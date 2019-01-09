VELOX announces distribution partnership with Porcher Industries

VELOX, an IMCD company, has announced the distribution partnership with the global company Porcher Industries in the territories, Benelux, UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Spain/Portugal.

The agreement includes the complete product range of Porcher Industries, such as glass yarn fabrics (coated or greige), woven carbon fabrics and thermoplastics pre-pregs (PI PREG).

It will further include scrims for many industrial applications such as thermal and acoustic insulation and technical adhesive reinforcement.

VELOX believes the long-term experience of Porcher Industries in various industrial sectors, the specificity and volume of their portfolio and their willingness to offer tailor-made solutions to customers, are in perfect harmony with the long-term strategy of its Composites department.

Serge Gradys, Business Unit Manager Composites, said: “We are confident that this new collaboration will allow both parties to strengthen their respective positions in various sectors of the industry and will help VELOX Composites continue its efforts to diversify its business portfolio."