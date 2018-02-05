Velox expands additives portfolio as plastics recycling supply soars

Velox will offer field additives for plastics recycling, launching a portfolio featuring re-PC (recycled polycarbonate), re-PET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) and rePA (recycled polyamide).

Rolf Gasser, Product Manager Additives at VELOX, said: “The current agreement of European Union countries to set a recycle target for plastic packaging waste of more than 50 per cent by 2030 will even further propel the growing demand for recycling additives in Europe.”

With its long-term partner Struktol, Velox has developed a full-range additives portfolio for nearly all types of plastics recycling for many years. The company also offers solutions for special requirements as to polyolefin for e.g. improved processing, viscosity control, and odour/volatile control.