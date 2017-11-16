Venator splits from Huntsman to start Titanium Dioxide firm in Middlesbrough

The pigments division of Huntsman, Venator, has split from its parent company to become an independent specialist in titanium dioxide and performance additives.

Headquartered in Middlesbrough, Venator is dedicated to the development of speciality titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives including colour pigments, functional additives, and timber and water treatment chemicals.

Simon Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Venator, said: “We’ve been producing innovative, high performance pigments and additives for many years – serving customers across a wide range of markets, including the global plastics industry. From one day to the next, our plastics experts can be working on an advanced titanium dioxide grade to optimise a plastic’s opacity; a special effect pigment to deflect solar rays and keep a plastic surface cool; or a color pigment to add vibrancy, interest and appeal to a plastic product. We are thrilled to continue this work as an independent company - focusing our efforts on the delivery of innovative pigments and additives that can make a real difference to plastic formulators worldwide.”