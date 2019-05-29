Veolia launches £1 million investment to grow plastics recycling

Over one year since The UK Plastic Pact was launched, Veolia UK, one of the founding members, has announced a further £1 million investment in its Dagenham Plastic Recycling facility as demand ever increases.

The new investment has provided a new granulator, a new processing kit, and upgraded the washing process, allowing a 20 per cent increase in food grade production responding to the increasing need and interest of manufactures that are part of the pact.

Richard Kirkman, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Veolia, said: “The UK Plastics Pact has given a boost to the industry that was needed to make plastic recycling a reality. Since the launch we have seen demand increase and so we had to ensure our site was working efficiently to meet demand.”

“This is an opportunity for an industry that is getting bad press to become sustainable and this investment shows our commitment to make this a reality.”

“It will help to increase the amount the UK recycles and encourage recyclable materials and designs for products, and discourage the use of harder to recycle options such as black plastic and polystyrene yoghurt pots.”

“We still have a long way to go to 2025 but it’s extremely positive. Recycling is a chain of events from manufacturer, consumer to recycler, and we need each part of the chain to make changes to have successful sustainable results.”