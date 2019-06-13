Veolia launches first complete carbon reporting platform in the UK

Veolia, the UK’s leading environmental solutions providers, has launched a new web-based platform for the UK that can evaluate the complete carbon and water use of business activities.

Aimed at helping organisations determine their real carbon footprint, the GreenPath tool provides a true picture of achievement, carries out biodiversity diagnoses at the scale of a physical site, and contributes to strategic future planning.

Unique in the market, GreenPath is fully adapted to measuring impacts from energy, water, and waste operations, and has been designed to integrate future resource efficiency.

Designed to deliver site-wide analysis, GreenPath will help and kinds of businesses and public-sector organisations meet their commitments for carbon reporting covering footprint calculation and greenhouse gas reduction, potentially saving them thousands of pounds per year.

It will also help organisations of all sizes meet their own regulatory obligations and achieve their environmental performance objectives through long-term improvement plans.

Richard Kirkman, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for Veolia, said: “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is critical to help control the potentially devastating effects of climate change.”

“Our launch of GreenPath is another example of our application of innovative technologies that can help our customers monitor and deliver real reductions in carbon footprint.”

“This will not only boost sustainability for our customers but will also help Britain uphold its carbon commitments and drive green and sustainable alternatives.”

“As one of the few blue chips that has already become carbon neutral in the UK, we are committed to supporting the Government’s Clean Growth Strategy for a low carbon future.”

“If we as a nation and as a planet are to make sustainable choices, it is critical we calculate the cost of carbon on our natural world. Currently we’re only scratching the surface with initiatives to curb carbon, to overturn the carbon shortfall in the UK carbon budget, we must think long term but act today.”