Versalis, RadiciGroup and Safitex join forces to recycle synthetic grass for sports fields

Versalis, which supplies the raw material (polyethylene), RadiciGroup, a manufacturer of fibres for sport applications and Safitex, a manufacturer of synthetic grass turf have teamed up to make synthetic grass for sports fields recyclable in line with the principles of the circular economy.

Currently, synthetic grass turf is disposed of through landfill or incineration, which produces greenhouse gas emissions.

Due to the collaboration at the end of its life, the turf can now be recycled like other plastics.

The synthetic grass turf will now be collected, shredded and processed for other applications in the sports sector, such as shin guards, elbow pads and bibs, as well as furnishings, including vases, accessories and garden equipment.

To assess the project’s environmental performance, the three companies carried out a Life Cycle Assessment, each for its own product, quantifying the environmental impact with scientific data and calculation rules valid in all European countries.

The results of the studies carried out on the materials and turf have been verified by an independent certification body, Certiquality, which issued each with a Product Environmental Footprint certificate.