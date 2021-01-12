Versarien appoints new CTO

Versarien plc, the advanced materials engineering group, has announced Dr Stephen Hodge has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and has joined the Company’s Board with immediate effect.

Dr Hodge is currently Head of Research at Versarien, a role he has held since July 2018. Prior to this, he was employed as a Principal Engineer at Cambridge Graphene Limited, a supplier of graphene inks and other graphene materials, and a subsidiary of Versarien.

He has also held post-doctoral research associate positions at the Cambridge Graphene Centre, a research centre attached to the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge, and in the Department of Chemistry at Imperial College London, where he also completed a PhD in Nanomaterial Chemistry.

Dr Hodge is a member of the International Advisory Board for the Graphene NOWNANO CDT at the University of Manchester and was formerly a Teaching Fellow in the EPSRC Centre for Doctoral Training (CDT) program in Graphene Technology at The University of Cambridge.

He also holds the role of Chairman of the Technical Working Group within the Graphene REACH registration consortium.

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve to the Versarien Board. He brings significant research and scientific experience to the CTO role and will be responsible for developing solutions and creating partnerships with the Graphene and Plastics division’s commercial pipeline.

“His academic credentials are impeccable and his time as Head of Research at Versarien ensures that Steve will continue to contribute to the progression of our commercial partnerships and international expansion strategy.”