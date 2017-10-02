Verstraete gets cracking with Magnum icecream IML packaging

Packaging injection moulder Miko Pac has used a ‘trendsetting’ in-mould labelling project from Verstraete IML to make packs for a new range of icecreams from Unilever’s Magnum brand.

Karl Hermans, Managing Director of the Belgian plastic packaging producer Miko Pac, explained: ‘We develop customised new packaging using thermoforming and injection moulding. We are one of the main suppliers of ice cream packaging for Unilever. Together with Verstraete IML, we were asked to translate design ideas for Magnum Pints into a packaging solution that was suitable for mass production. The product launch at the pan-European level meant that excellent communication was crucial between the brand owner Unilever, IML label producer Verstraete IML, and us as the plastic packaging producer.’

× Expand IML for Unilever Magnum icecream

Rahul Rajpal, Brand Development, Magnum Europe, said: “Packaging quality plays an important role in every Magnum innovation, and this was even more the case for the new Magnum Pints.

“The consumer cracks the chocolate shell around the vanilla ice cream by squeezing both sides of the packaging. To make this possible from a technical perspective and to provide the consumer with a unique ‘cracking experience’, we resolutely opted for IML technology.”

“We wanted to use IML because of the pack appearance. It radiates a very premium appeal, which is a perfect fit for the identity of Magnum brand. Secondly, the quality of IML packaging is first class, which is important for an innovation like Magnum pints. Thanks to the IML technology, Magnum Pints can retain the best possible quality are perfectly protected against moisture and large fluctuations in temperature. Last but certainly not the least, IML packaging is completely recyclable.”