Verstraete IML wins two new awards

The jury of the thirteenth IMDA Awards congratulated Verstraete IML with its victory in the following two categories: ‘Best Part Design’ and ‘Best In-Mould Decorated Package.’

With this, Verstraete IML expands its IMDA collection to 14 awards after four participations.

Each year, the American Professional Association IMDA, or 'In-Mould Decorating Association,' organises the IMDA awards.

The IMDA combines injection moulders, printers, and suppliers of materials and machines that are active in In-Mould Decorating.

The IMDA Awards distinguishes the best IML packaging of the sector, with winning entries chosen based on creativity in the packaging design, technique, and innovative character.

The company says the award-winning cases show, among other things, innovations in the field of functionality, such as Barrier IML.

Verstraete IML has won an award for Best Part Design for its collaboration on Ella Cappuccino "on-the-go" product.

The oxygen barrier IML labels guarantee good storage qualities with the special EVOH layer. This reduces the Oxygen Transmission Rate (OTR) value and keeps oxygen out of the packaging longer.

The company won the second award, Best In-Mould Decorated Package, for its Almond Breeze Almondmilk Yoghurt Alternative.

Both packaging and IML labels are produced from polypropylene, which results in 100 per cent recyclable packaging. Furthermore, the Sidekick packaging can be stacked more efficiently, gaining 36 per cent of space on shelf. Blue Diamond Growers, Polytainers and Verstraete IML look back on a great collaboration.