Vinnolit commissions plant expansion for production of paste PVC

Vinnolit has successfully commissioned its plant expansion for the production of paste PVC at its Burghausen site using its leading microsuspension technology.

A number of investments were made at the site to expand the facilities, including extensions for the new reactors and a nine-story building being erected for the new dryer.

The plant’s control room was also expanded and modernised, with several new silos, and a new bagging plant and palletising system.

Dr Karl-Martin Schellerer, Managing Director of Vinnolit, said: “In Burghausen, we are now additionally producing with the microsuspension process, which we have already successfully used at our Hillhouse site.”

“Thanks to this technology, we can give our products very flexible, tailor-made processing properties, as they are particularly in demand in the manufacture of floor coverings, wallpapers, and technical coatings.”

Site Manager Thomas Kufner said: “The expansion is another important step towards strengthening another important step towards strengthening our competitiveness and making the site future-proof, and we have also created additional jobs.”

Dr Oliver Mieden, Head of Environmental Affairs and Corporate Communications at Vinnolit, said: “Vinnolit has high standards for safety and environmental protection and it is a matter of course for us to operate our production facilities as energy-efficiently and resource-sparingly as possible and to continuously improve them.”

jan/feb 2020

