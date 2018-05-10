Vinyl Council’s hospital PVC recycling program unaffected by international waste management policies

The Vinyl Council of Australia has confirmed that its PVC recycling in hospitals program remains unaffected by changes in international waste management policies, including China’s National Sword ban on imported waste materials.

Managed by the Vinyl Council of Australia and its member partners, Baxter Healthcare, Aces Medical Waste and Welvic Australia, high-grade PVC waste from hospitals is redirected to reprocessors in Australia.

The recycled polymer is then used by Australian and New Zealand manufacturers in new goods, such as garden hoses and outdoor playground matting.

The program has grown to operate in more than 130 hospitals throughout Australia and New Zealand and over the past 12 months, almost 200 tonnes of PVC waste from hospitals has been diverted from landfill to recycling.

“We seek to assure the healthcare sector and its staff that the PVC Recycling in Hospitals is strong and not affected by China’s ban on unsorted materials,” said Sophi MacMillan, Vinyl Council Chief Executive.

“This example-setting program is growing precisely because it is supported by the local vinyl manufacturing industry and the healthcare sector as product consumers. It is a clear demonstration that circularity within Australia can work.”

MacMillan added: “We would like to see greater support and incentives from government to encourage local design and manufacturing of products that use recyclate to drive demand for recyclate use in Australia.”