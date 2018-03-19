VinylPlus reveals line up for VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2018

VinylPlus has revealed its programme for the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2018 in Madrid which features industry speakers and panel discussions.

Key topics for debate will include policy frameworks, new forms of partnerships to address Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and how the industry can respond to increasing environmental pressures.

Organised by VinylPlus, the forum’s theme of ‘Meeting Societal Needs’ will explore how the vinyl sector’s products and services can help to meet challenges presented by future society in areas such as healthcare, housing and related infrastructure.

Among the keynote speakers, Anders Wijkman, Co-President of the global think tank Club of Rome will highlight issues relating to ‘Meeting the challenges of the era of peak global population’, including aligning industry with circular economy principles and recycled materials’ place in a global market.

Nilgün Tas, Chief and Deputy Director of UNIDO’s Industrial Resource Efficiency Division will discuss solutions for collaborative policy frameworks and sharing sustainability best practices globally.

Fellow panellists will include MEP Martina Dlabajová, European Parliament, and Timoteo De La Fuente Garcia, Policy Officer, DG Grow, EU Commission.

Brigitte Dero, VinylPlus General Manager, will update delegates on progress through the Voluntary Commitment of the European PVC industry and future goals for PVC sustainability.

‘Global access to quality water piping’ will be discussed by FransAlferink, Product Manager Civils at Wavin T&I followed by a panel discussion on the potential of PVC to contribute to sustainable prosperity.

Justin Zeulner, Executive Director of the Green Sports Alliance, will share Insights into how the sports industry is seeking to address its environmental impacts and Global PVC industry markets and opportunities will also be covered with examples of worldwide projects followed by an update on European PVC industry initiatives from Zdenek Hruska, ECVM’s Public Affairs Senior Manager.

“Our ‘Meeting Societal Needs’ theme explores the wide-ranging challenges of providing essential services that support peoples’ lives. As a versatile, durable and recyclable material, PVC is a critical element of supplying the resource-efficient solution,” said Brigitte Dero, VinylPlus General Manager.

“Our annual event, which shares and celebrates best practice, will demonstrate how wonderfully PVC meets societal needs worldwide.”

The VinylPlus Sustainability Forum will take place on May 16th-17th 2018 in Madrid, Spain.