VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2018 to focus on ‘Meeting Societal Needs’

Meeting Societal Needs is the theme for the sixth VinylPlus Sustainability Forum, which will examine how the PVC industry can contribute sustainable solutions for an ever-expanding global population when representatives from the entire value chain meet in Madrid, Spain on May 16th and 17th 2018.

Organised by VinylPlus, the Voluntary Commitment to sustainable development by the European PVC industry, the 2018 Forum will explore the sector’s role in fulfilling people’s essential needs in many areas such as infrastructure, water and energy supply, food and medical care for an ageing population.

A key focus will be on policy frameworks and agreements by governments, political groups and industries to identify drivers that will incentivise businesses and their alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Brigitte Dero, VinylPlus General Manager, says: “Population growth is a major issue worldwide. This presents society with current and future critical challenges in providing essential services that support people’s lives. Moving forward to a more sustainable society requires high quality and affordable products that are accessible to most people.

“The whole value chain must work together to provide quality and durable products which, at the end of their useful lives, can be recycled back into new goods for the benefit of consumers, the economy and society as a whole. Here the role of industry voluntary commitments, such as VinylPlus, is crucial. Our annual Forum is a much-anticipated event where participants can showcase innovation, share best practice and insight into the many emerging opportunities for the PVC industry to contribute to impending ‘societal needs’.”

VinylPlus is the Voluntary Commitment by the European PVC industry. The programme establishes a long-term framework for the sustainable development of the PVC industry by tackling a number of critical challenges in the EU-28, Norway and Switzerland.