VIP Polymers enhances flexible couplings with chemical resistance

VIP-Polymers has launched a chemical resistant flexible coupling under its VIPSeal brand that simplifies the joining of pipes, speeding up installation, reducing costs, and minimising operational downtime.

The VIPSealChem coupling is for pipe systems where a high resistance to chemicals or extreme temperatures is required, yet it is just as easy to fit as all other VIPSeal products.

It was developed for the chemical and process industries, pharmaceutical, medical, and research laboratories, hospitals, food and drink manufacture, and fuel storage.

The couplings were made by gasket specialist VIP in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

The couplings have a distinctive green colour to clearly distinguish them from the standard EPDM and NBR (Nitrile) couplings, for clients to quickly identify that they have a higher chemical and temperature resistance.

Because the chemical resistance lies within the rubber sleeve itself, VIPSealChem couplings can be fitted without having to incorporate additional materials required by other products on the market.

VIP Commercial Director Jon Crean said: "We have developed VIPSealChem couplings to overcome installation limitations contractors have been facing with chemical resistant seals previously available.

"As such, we believe VIPSealChem represents a major step forward in the performance of chemical resistant flexible couplings, and a significant innovation in this product category."