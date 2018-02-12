VIP says "oui" to French buyers of flexible pipe couplings with website

VIP Polymers has launched a dedicated French language website to promote its VIPSeal range of flexible pipe couplings.

Development of the bespoke website reflects the growing demand for VIPSeal products in France, Belgium and Switzerland.

Jon Crean, VIP Commercial Director, said: "The launch of our new French VIPSeal website reflects our confidence in promoting our innovative and industry-leading products in new international markets.

"It is a response to the growing number of customers our VIPSeal range is attracting in France, mainly through the builders' merchants.

"As in the UK, French builders' merchants value the opportunity to promote the high quality of VIPSeal couplings, backed by the assurance that comes from the product being designed, tested, and manufactured to global standards by a single supplier.

"We have designed our French language website to be a valuable marketing resource for our growing network of builders' merchants in France and other French-speaking areas, such as Belgium and Switzerland.

"It will also allow us to promote the benefits of VIPSeal pipe couplings directly to end-use customers, and help us put them in touch with local agents who can supply them quickly and efficiently with our products.”

VIPSeal flexible couplings are designed for joining and repairing low-pressure and non-pressured pipes of any material and size combination.

VIP has end-to-end control of VIPSeal product design and manufacture, a process that drives high levels of innovation, and underpins its adherence to exacting industry standards.

All VIPSeal couplings are designed and manufactured by VIP in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, UK, using high quality rubber formulated and compounded on the same site.

The new French-language website showcases all couplings available in the VIPSeal range - including the latest product, a chemical resistant coupling called VIPSealChem.

The distinctive green VIPSealChem flexible couplings are manufactured to BS EN 295, and can be fitted in precisely the same way as standard VIPSeal couplings, overcoming installation significant limitations found with other chemical resistant seals currently on the market.

