VIP will take TSG innovation to WTC

VIP-Polymers is taking its tunnel segment gaskets to the ITA-AITES World Tunnel Congress (WTC) in Dubai on 21st-26th April 2018.

VIP's natural rubber cast-in tunnel segment gasket (TSG) reduces risk of segment cracking during installation due to its delivery of consistent load performance along the entire perimeter of the gasket.

The gasket has been created with a unique joining process that maintains the TSG profile to the corner edge and has recently been used in the construction of Scottish Water's Shieldhall Tunnel under Glasgow.

Sam Simons, Tunnel Lining Supply Manager for Shieldhall, said: "VIP gaskets contributed to an exceptionally well-built tunnel, with no reported segment cracking arising from high corner contact pressure, or segment ram loading transfer, cracks or leakage, meeting the tunnel lining specification without compromise."

× Expand VIP Polymers Scottish Water' Shieldhall Tunnel - VIP's innovative compressible corner cast-in TSG was praised for contributing to an exceptionally well built tunnel.

VIP will provide its cast-in TSG for the 12.7km Thames Tideway Central wastewater tunnel in London and supply its glued-in tunnel segment gaskets for the Mumbai Metro Line 3, a 4.5km twin tunnel.

"Our innovative cast-in gasket represents a step change in performance in terms of reducing segment cracking caused by corner point loading, which is one of risks tunnellers are most keen to eliminate during the installation process,” said Matthew Levitt, VIP Technical Business Development Manager.

"We are looking forward to showing visitors to our stand at WTC how the technology works, and the advantage it delivers in terms of greatly reducing the need for post-installation repairs and associated costs."