Viridor and P&G collaborate on circular economy effort to save 200 million bottles of virgin plastic

Viridor and Procter & Gamble have agreed a five-year contract for the supply of recycled plastic, further cementing their commitment to work together on shared circular economy goals.

Viridor’s supply of HDPE to P&G will save the equivalent of 200 million bottles of virgin plastic over five years.

Adam Selby, P&G Purchases Group Manager, said: “Viridor is an established innovator in the area of sustainable plastic packaging. This collaboration accelerates P&G’s 2030 goal to reduce our use of virgin petroleum plastic in packaging by 50 per cent.”

“As a founding member of The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, we are committed to helping to minimise and mange plastic waste and promote solutions like this for used plastics.”

Keith Trower, Viridor’s Resource Management Managing Director, said: “The true measure of success is reflected in seeing our product on supermarket shelves.”

“Viridor is committed to delivering quality to the circular economy. Quality control is crucial to our recycling operations, and this is how we can offer manufacturers competitive alternative circular economy stock as opposed to their sourcing virgin stock.”

Simon Hicks, Viridor’s MD for Recycling, said: “In addition to our specialist polymer facilities at Rochester and Skelmersdale, we have invested £65 million in the new recycling and reprocessing centre at Avonmouth, the UK’s largest multi-polymer plant.”

“Our investment in sophisticated recycling infrastructure will not end here. We have been very clear about our commitment to investment, innovation, and collaboration to drive the circular economy in the UK, with this programme reflecting the clear preference for recycled material.”