Viridor announces new Chief Executive Officer

Viridor has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Bradshaw.

Bradshaw succeeds Phil Piddington, who will continue to support Viridor in completing several key projects over the next few months before concluding his transition into non-executive management.

Under Mr Bradshaw's leadership, Viridor’s business strategy will continue to focus on infrastructure investments in the energy from waste and polymer recycling markets backed by long-term contracts.

Bradshaw said: “I’m delighted to be joining Viridor at such an exciting time in the development of the business. Viridor has outstanding potential as a leading player in the circular economy and I look forward to working with KKR and the entire Viridor team to realise this.”

Chairman of Viridor, Ian Wakelin, added: "I am very pleased to welcome Kevin to the business. His impressive track-record in senior leadership and deep industry expertise will be invaluable as the business enters its next phase of growth. I would also like to thank outgoing Chief Executive Phil Piddington for his dedication and commitment over the past few years at a truly transformative time for the business."

KKR completed its acquisition of Viridor from Pennon Group in June 2020. The investment led by its Global Infrastructure III and Global Impact Funds will support the Group in fulfilling its critical role in the UK circular economy by expanding its plastic recycling capacity and leveraging the latest technologies in waste management.

KKR’s Joint Head of Infrastructure in EMEA, Tara Courtney Davies, said Mr Bradshaw was a highly experienced CEO with a strong track record of leadership in both the public and private equity markets.