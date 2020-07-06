Viridor presents ambitious vision for a Scottish Circular Economy and Innovation Park

Scotland’s Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation, Ivan McKee MSP says the time has come for Scotland to be clear about the infrastructure investment required to deliver the world-leading circular economy it is committed to.

Mr McKee was speaking at an online launch event last week (Wednesday, 1 July, 2020) by Viridor, one of the UK’s largest recycling companies.

The company presented its vision for a Scottish Circular Economy and Innovation Park which brings together energy-intensive recycling and reprocessing plants with facilities which produce the energy required.

The event, From Vision to Reality – converting Scotland’s Circular Economy Leadership into concrete action to ensure we Build Back Better, attracted stakeholders across the Scottish government, SEPA, Scottish Enterprise, Zero Waste Scotland, local government, business and academia.

A dedicated Circular Economy Innovation Centre would be a testbed for universities, start-ups and Scottish business to develop solutions to eliminate waste, by tackling the hardest to recycle products and putting partnership at heart of the vision.

Mr McKee said this clarity on infrastructure investment was a crucial part of the Scottish commitment to be a green leader.

He said: “Scotland’s climate and environmental priorities are intrinsically linked with economic growth and jobs. They are and must be part of a singular mission. As we plan our strategic economic recovery from Covid-19, now is the time to re-imagine the Scotland around us and to begin building a greener, fairer and more equal society and economy focused on wellbeing. This includes identifying the infrastructure investments this transition will require.”

“I am clear that this is not something the Scottish public sector can deliver on its own. Events like today’s help set clear expectations – and this helps to direct those with the knowledge, skills, and investment potential to deliver what Scotland requires.

Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, in a recorded message to the event delegates, said she was delighted to help launch the Scottish Circular Economy and Innovation Park – “an important and practical demonstration of what should be happening”.

She added that the discussions, bringing together all sectors of society to ensure recycling was seen for what it is “a valuable resource and not just rubbish” were to be applauded.

“I am encouraged to hear that, in these challenging times, this vision matches innovation and investment with job creation, giving our young people the opportunity to play a major role in the world they will inherit.”

The launch included a live debate with panel members including Mr McKee, Terry A’Hearn, CEO of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency; Charlie Smith, Managing Director, International Development, Strategy and Technology at Scottish Enterprise; Dr Gillian Murray, Deputy Principal, Enterprise and Business, Heriot-Watt University; Alison McRae, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce Senior Director and Viridor’s Director of Innovation and Regulation, Dr Tim Rotheray.

During the event, participants were given a glimpse of how Scotland’s circular economy could look in the future, including expert insight and commentary from across the sector and virtual animations – culminating in a clear call to action to industry stakeholders on what the next steps should be.

The company is also preparing a planning application to East Lothian Council for a plastics reprocessing plant at Dunbar which would draw heat and power from the energy recovery facility.