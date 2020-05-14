Vision Engineering attains ISO 17025:2017 accreditation for calibration lab

Vision Engineering has attained ISO 17025:2017 accreditation from UKAS and is now a UKAS accredited calibration laboratory No. 7706.

The Vision Engineering temperature-controlled calibration laboratory is now ISO17025:2017 certified for the calibration of measurement stages, instrumentation and artefacts performed at Vision’s high-tech manufacturing complex in Surrey, UK.

The full-service modern manufacturing facility includes design, machine shops, paint shop, clean room and assembly.

The award of ISO 17025:2017 by UKAS Accreditation, which is globally recognised, is the only mechanism that determines the technical competence and integrity of the organisations offering testing and calibration services.

ISO 17025:2017 not only contains requirements for the quality management system of the organisation but also includes detailed and specific technical criteria for the operation of the technical service, including ensuring the competence of personnel.

“We are delighted to be awarded the ISO standard 17025:2017 for our calibration laboratory. This is an independent and globally recognised confirmation by UKAS of the consistently high standard of competence of our testing capability and calibration laboratory,” said, Mark Curtis, Managing Director, Vision Engineering.

This ISO standards confirmation is a key statement of our ability to address the requirements of our manufacturing and analytical customers across the world and provide certainty of the quality of both our calibrations, and calibrated metrology systems.”