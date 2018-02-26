Vision Gelpack awarded position on Eastern counties purchasing organisation for refuse sacks

Vision Gelpack, based in Hereford, has been awarded a position on the purchasing organisation for the English Midlands and Eastern counties, ESPO 860 framework for refuse, recycling and clinical waste sacks for the local authority and waste management sectors.

ESPO is a collaborative partnership between six councils - Leicestershire County Council, Lincolnshire County Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, Norfolk County Council, Warwickshire County Council, and Peterborough City Council. Between them, these six local authorities help others to aggregate their procurement demands, achieving efficiencies and cost savings across a range of products.

Geoff Davis, Vision Gelpack's managing director, said: “Being awarded a position on one of ESPO's frameworks represents a great endorsement of our company and its products. What this means in practical terms is that schools and academies, police and emergency services, local councils, local NHS trusts and similar public bodies can purchase UK manufactured products in the knowledge that they are EU/UK compliant and that ESPO has already conducted a full assessment of Vision Gelpack's financial stability, track record, experience and technical and professional capabilities.”

Vision Gelpack was formed following the acquisition of the assets of Gelpack Excelsior by Visionscape Group and forms part of the its European operations, which also include Vision Petlon Polymers, the leading compounder and polymer recovery company based in Lydney, Gloucestershire; Vision Container Solutions, the UK's leading manufacturer of skips and containers, based in Oldham, Lancashire and Vision Environmental, the group's polymer recycling division, in Belgium.