Vison Petlon Polymers Gains world’s first global health and safety management system ISO accreditation

Vision Petlon Polymers (VPP) has successfully completed the world’s first global occupational health and safety management system, ISO 45001:2018, migration audit, after undergoing a rigorous assessment programme.

The new international standard has replaced the OHSAS 19001:2007 health and safety management system accreditation and is now used as a benchmark for the management of occupational health and safety globally.

As part of VPPs global growth, the company says its objective is to attain the occupational health and safety management system to bring all factors of the company’s operations to a global standard, while ensuring it creates a workplace that is safe and secure for employees, visitors and contractors.

The new ISO standard is designed to prevent work-related injury and ill-health and to provide a safety and healthy workplace. The accreditation will increase VPPs organisational resilience through proactive risk prevention, innovation and continual improvement, and will demonstrate VPP’s responsibility and commitment towards a safe, healthy and sustainable workplace. In addition, the accreditation will strengthen VPPs legal regulatory compliance, whilst reducing business losses.

“Safety has been the core of Vision Petlon Polymers and it’s with my upmost pleasure to see the company accredited the ISO 45001. This is a considerable achievement, as less than two per cent of all international companies have achieved this migration to date," said Gavin Rees, Managing Director, Vision Petlon Polymers.

“This reflects our commitment and continuing dedication to the safety and wellbeing of our employees above and beyond normal practices. This accreditation not only certifies our business but protects our brand reputation and relationship with our people as well.”