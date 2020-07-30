Vital Parts Pledges £1m investment in growth, employment and technology over the next 12 months

× Expand Vital Parts Vital Parts is investing in advancing staff as part of its £1m investment

Kent-based Vital Parts has pledged its commitment to a large investment in local careers, growth, and operational technology following seven years of expansion.

The manufacturer of plastic, rubber, and metal components has recently employed a new Sales Manager, Customer Service Supervisor and Director of Organisational Development, with a combined total of 40 years’ experience in FTSE250 manufacturing companies.

Besides implementing a new recruitment drive, the company has also promoted internal advancement.

One promotion in particular recently shared on LinkedIn, featured warehousing team member Harry, who was recently promoted to the role of Stock Controller after excelling in his role.

Asked for his feedback on the company’s internal promotion policy, Harry commented:

“Vital Parts has always offered a platform for growth and it’s great to be rewarded for my continued hard work. No matter what department you are in, there is always an opportunity to grow your career, so I am grateful to be here.”

Speaking on role availability, Managing Director, Mike Holt, gave the following advice to prospecting employees:

“Our pledge of investment into local industry spans ten office-based roles at varied experience levels, from a place in the senior management team, to an apprentice looking to learn on the job.

“We want to shine a spotlight on the exciting opportunities available for members of staff to excel by working towards long-term career development, rather than just a ‘job.’ As strong advocates of the government-led apprenticeship scheme, we see opportunity in developing the skills of our employees and have had excellent success in doing so.

We urge anyone who is serious about a role with us to check out our careers page where we regularly update the jobs we have available.”

Vital Parts also confirmed that the pledged investment would be spent in greatly improving stock holding on top-selling product lines; funding team development activities to improve interpersonal skills between departments; investing in continued professional development structures for existing staff; and investing in new organisational technologies to increase internal efficiency.

Commenting on the relevance of stock holding and technology to their growth ambition, Holt added:

“With thousands of unique products, it has always been a challenge to manage stock levels; however, we’re always trying to improve our service for customers and one way we can do this is by increasing the quantity we keep in stock with a 100% increase predicted by the end of 2020.

“Alongside this we will be investing over £100,000 into a fully comprehensive order management system, which will revolutionise the way we operate. Not only will this help us manage stock levels, but help prioritise product lines which are growing in popularity so that we’ve always got the product customers need.”