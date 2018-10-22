VitasheetGroup rebrands as epsotech - engineered polymer sheets

VitasheetGroup has rebranded its business to epsotech - engineered polymer sheets.

The company says the aim is to position the plastic sheet business and the Group itself with a clear, common profile in the marketplace and with an internationally consistent brand image.

Until 2014, the British Vita Group was the owner, then a private equity fund acquired the group.

"The time is right to realign and simplify our business branding with an internationally consistent brand identity and a clear profile," said Matthias von Buzay, CEO of the epsotech Group.

"Our new brand, epsotech - engineered polymer sheets, will allow our customers to more easily identify us as a single business and we can consolidate our unique capabilities, to serve our markets in the best way possible."

Dr. Michael Schumann, Senior Member of the Supervisory Board of epsotech, added: "We have already successfully worked on realignment with the management team. The rebranding to epsotech is the next logical step for enhancing the conditions for further growth."

