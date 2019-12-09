Vodafone reduces plastic waste with the launch of half-sized SIM cards

Vodafone has announced a commitment to reduce all non-essential plastics at retail and in offices by April 2020.

The multinational telecommunications conglomerate is replacing the standard credit card-sized SIM holder with a new half-sized format that reduces 50 per cent the amount of plastic used to produce SIMs.

The new half-sized SIM cards will be provided to customers in several European markets from the beginning of 2020 and will progressively replace the use of full-sized card holders across all Vodafone’s 24 markets.

This is part of a wider strategy to minimise the company’s use of all non-essential plastics.

From Christmas 2019, customers will also be able to buy a range of eco-friendly accessories under the label ‘Red Loves Green’.

These will include 100 per cent biodegradable or recyclable phone cases made from reused ocean plastic, plus charging banks and docks made from sustainable materials and plastic-free packaging.

Vodafone says the initiative alone will reduce its plastic waste by more than 340 tonnes per annum, and will save up to 15 tonnes of the CO 2 emitted during production and transportation for every tonne of plastic reduced.

The more ethical, reliable and sustainable Fairphone 3 smartphone will also be available in the run up to Christmas in five Vodafone markets, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Ireland, as part of a strategic partnership between the two companies.

Fairphone 3 is sold with sustainable and reusable packaging and manufactured from responsibly sourced, conflict-free tin and tungsten, recycled copper and plastics, and gold sourced by Fairtrade.

Vodafone Director of External Affairs, Joakim Reiter said: “Halving our environmental impact means not only tackling material issues such as our carbon footprint and e-waste, but also taking action in other areas where we have an impact, such as the non-essential or disposable plastics we use in our retail stores and offices.”

Vodafone has also committed to reuse, resell or recycle 100 per cent of its network waste and help customers extend the lives of the devices they already own.