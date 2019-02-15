Volkswagen ID. electric car aims to be a pioneer of sustainable mobility

Volkswagen have committed to the Paris Climate Agreement and is laying the groundwork for sustainable mobility with its ID. near-production concept car.

The ID., which will go into production near the end of the year, will be Volkswagen’s first electric car, and be CO2 neutral through its entire life cycle, providing the customer consistently charges with green power.

The Volkswagen I.D. will be the pioneer of clean mobility

Regarding the manufacturing phase alone, the carbon footprint of the ID. will be improved by more than one million tonnes of CO2 per year, roughly the climate impact of a coal-fired power plant that supplies 300,000 households with electricity.

In addition, Volkswagen is working on a comprehensive decarbonisation programme that includes measures for other models.

Thomas Ulbrich, Board Member responsible for e-mobility at Volkswagen, said: “Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time. As the world’s largest car manufacturer, Volkswagen is assuming responsibility.”

“The new ID. will be the Group’s first climate-neutrally produced car. To ensure that it remains emission free during its life cycle, we are working on many different ways to use green power. Truly sustainable mobility is feasible if we want it and we all work on it.”

For the ID., Volkswagen has focused the entire value chain on the goal of avoiding and reducing CO2 emissions.

The battery cells will be produced in Europe, and the energy will come from green power sources.

More savings potential in the supply chain that extends all the way back to raw material production is being examined with the help of direct and indirect suppliers.

The plant in Zwickau, Germany, is already using externally produced power from renewable sources, and unavoidable emissions in the manufacturing process are offset by investments in certified climate projects, meaning the ID. will be manufactured CO2 neutral from the start.