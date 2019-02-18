Voting is open for Best Polymer Producers for Europe 2019 Awards

The Polymers for European Alliance has launched the voting for the Best Polymer Producers for Europe Awards, which for the first time includes technical polymers such as PA 66 and POM.

All users of polymers in Europe can access the online customers’ satisfaction survey free of charge and rate their suppliers’ performances during the past 12 months.

Ron Marsh, Chairman of the Polymers for Europe Alliance, said: “The Best Polymer Producers Awards were created in 2016 to re-establish a constructive dialogue and a good communication between suppliers and users of polymers in Europe.”

“The fact that we are now organising the fourth edition with a growing number of voters every year is a clear indicator of the awards’ success.”

The winners will be announced during the Gala Dinner of the EuPC Annual Meeting in Berlin on the 13th June 2019.

The voting tool is available at: https://www.polymercomplyeurope.eu/pce-services