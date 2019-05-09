Voting open for the Best Polymer Producers Awards for Europe 2019

The Polymers for Europe Alliance is organising the 2019 edition of the Best Polymer Producers for Europe Awards, in which all users of polymers un Europe can rate their suppliers’ performance until the 31st May 2019.

This year, for the first time, the awards include technical polymers such as PA66 and POM.

The online voting is strictly confidential, free of charge, and can be accessed at http://www.polymercomplyeurope.eu/pce-services.

Ron Marsh, Chairman of the Polymers for Europe Alliance, said: “The Best Polymer Producers Awards were created in 2016 to re-established a constructive dialogue and a good communication between suppliers and users of polymers in Europe.”

“The fact that we are now organising the fourth edition with a growing number of voters every year us a clear indicator of the awards’ success.”