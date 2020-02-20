Vynova launches portfolio of bio-attributed PVC

Vynova has launched a range of bio-attributed PVC resins that will enable customers in all application sectors to innovate their products and support their sustainability goals.

The new PVC portfolio is manufactured using renewable ethylene produced from certified second-generation biomass feedstock, which does not compete with the food chain.

This approach reduces the use of fossil feedstock conventionally used in the PVC production process, resulting in a CO2 emission reduction of more than 90 per cent.

The renewable ethylene is supplied to Vynova by SABIC from the company’s production facilities in Geleen, in the Netherlands.

In terms of product quality and material specifications, the bio-attributed PVC resins meet the exact same stringent performance criteria as Vynova’s conventionally produced PVC grades.

Customers will be able to process the new PVC resins with their existing equipment, under identical process conditions.

Jonathan Steward, Vynova Vice President for PVC Business Management, said: “With this new generation of PVC resins, we are responding to increasing customer demand to take another step towards a more circular PVC value chain.”

“Working together with our customers, our bio-attributed vinyls range will enable customers to innovate and support their sustainability goals without any compromise on quality or performance.”

Stefan Sommer, President of Vynova, said: “The development of our new bio-attributed PVC portfolio is another demonstration of our strong commitment to sustainability in the vinyls value chain.”

“As part of that commitment, we are also an active member of VinylPlus, the European PVC industry’s voluntary sustainable development programme, and will continue to support the sector-wide push towards a more sustainable PVC industry.”