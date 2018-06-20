WACKER and Intertronics collaborate for silicone distribution across the UK and Ireland

Munich based chemical company WACKER and Intertronics has announced the signing of a distribution contract under which Intertronics will sell WACKER’s range of RTV silicone encapsulants and potting compounds, adhesive sealants, and thermally conductive compounds to customers in the UK and Ireland.

“Silicone chemistry offers great benefits for our customers, including outstanding long term temperature stability, very good chemical resistance and long-lasting flexibility," said Peter Swanson, MD of Intertronics.

"It is a strategically important and synergistic addition to our range, adding extended capability. We are very excited to be working with WACKER with its huge resources and strong brand.”

Intertronics’ customers are involved in technology manufacturing in areas such as electronics, lighting, automotive and aerospace.

× Expand Intertronics Members of WACKER’s UK team and Intertronics Members of WACKER’s UK team and Intertronics

WACKER’s silicone rubber products are used as sealants and gaskets, adhesives and protective potting, applications which Intertronics says are very familiar to its team.

The company also believes thermal management is another demand, as electronics designs continue to pursue increasing power in smaller circuits, thermally conductive silicones provide an answer to controlling the resultant heat.

Gabriele Thye, Managing Director of WACKER’s UK sales region added: “We welcome Intertronics as a WACKER distributor. Their position as a trusted advisor to the market and their renowned high level of customer service will be key to generating many new mutual customers.”