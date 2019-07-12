Wacker sets benchmarks in multimaterial printing and precision with new ACEO technology

Wacker will unveil a newly developed version of its pioneering ACEO 3D printing technology with silicone at K2019.

The new ACEO Imagine Series K2 features numerous technical improvements and new software, allowing three-dimensional objects to be reproduced even more precisely and with extremely high dimensional accuracy.

× Expand ACEO® Produktmuster

Moreover, the new printer can print up to four different silicone materials simultaneously, allowing objects to be printed in colour and with silicones of different hardness.

Another highlight of the new generation of printers is its auto control technology.

The printer measures the silicone layer applied after each printed layer and subsequently compares it with the target value specified in the CAD model.

If the programme detects any discrepancies, they are automatically corrected with the next layers.

Since this target-actual comparison does not use a virtual model, but the actual printed result, this from on in-line checking and corrector is superior to a check using the digital twin technology.