Waddington Europe announces launch of two brand new 100 per cent recycled content food packaging material options

Waddington Europe has announced the launch of two brand new 100 per cent recycled content food packaging material options for the food manufacturing and retail sector.

With sustainability and the environmental impact of packaging increasingly becoming a priority for the end consumer, Waddington Europe’s in-house R&D team have developed the NOVOPURE and NOVOBLEND ranges to offer a competitive and cost effective recycled plastic solution to customers.

Waddington’s premium NOVOPURE 100 per cent PCW rPET tray range is made entirely from post-consumer recycled household waste. The range of thermoformed trays, collation trays, punnets and pots are fully recyclable and suitable for packaging all food items including meat and fish, baked goods, prepared food, fruits and salads, as well as pet food.

Made from 100 per cent recycled content from a mixture of both post-consumer waste (PCW) and post industrial waste (PIR), The NOVOBLEND range offers customers the same superior shelf display, food safety and environmental benefits of the ‘NOVOPURE’ products but at a slightly lower price point.

Eduardo Gomes, managing director at Waddington Europe, said: “We’re delighted to be in the position to bring this innovative new range of recycled plastic products to market. Waddington Europe is one of only a handful of suppliers on the market that can truly offer and maintain the supply of a reduced environmental impact 100% recycled plastic solution at a competitive cost.”

“Our commitment to support recycling and the circular economy over the last few years has been nothing short of revolutionary. As the availability of the raw materials needed in the production of plastic increasingly becomes an issue, our new rPET range offers a viable alternative. In the past 12 months alone, we’ve managed to remove more than 28,000 tonnes of virgin plastic from our production pipeline as well as opening up more possibilities for infinitely recyclable, more efficient, affordable and sustainable products.”