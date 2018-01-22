Waitrose to stop using black plastics for own-brand packaging

× Expand Waitrose Waitrose has pledged to stop using black plastics packaging on own-label lines by the end of 2019

UK supermarket, Waitrose, has pledged to eliminate the sale of own-brand products in black plastics packaging by the end of 2019.

This is the earliest date a supermarket has committed to removing black plastic from its shelves.

Waitrose says reducing the use of plastics is a “top priority”, which has already removed 65 per cent of black plastic from its fruit and vegetable packaging. The retailer will stop using black plastic for meat, fish, fruit and vegetables by the end of 2018.

Currently a great deal of black plastic used by supermarkets for food such as ready meals and puddings cannot be recycled as lasers used by waste processors cannot sense the colour effectively in order for them to be recycled. Although sorting technology exists and new black, detectable pigments are being developed, they are not widely adopted.

“Tackling the use of plastics across our business is a key priority for us and we have committed that all our packaging will be widely recycled, reusable or home compostable by 2025. Our work to eliminate black plastic packaging from our shops sees us taking a step towards accomplishing this,” commented Tor Harris, Head of Sustainability and Responsible Sourcing at Waitrose.

‘‘Not many people realise that black plastic is tough to recycle. As a retailer dedicated to reducing the impact of plastic packaging on the environment, becoming black plastic free across all our own label products is the right thing to do.’’

Peter Maddox, Director at WRAP, added: “Plastic packaging has a vital job to preserve and protect products, particularly food. However, we all have a role to play to reduce problematic plastic packaging that cannot currently be recycled. Waitrose’s commitment is a positive step and supports the aims of our new plastics initiative, which will see the entire plastics supply chain working holistically to create a system where plastic is valued and never becomes waste.”