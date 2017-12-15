Waldorf Technik increases UK sales force following growth

Waldorf Technik has appointed a new UK Sales Development Manager for the UK and Ireland.

The company, which supplies automation for injection moulding and in-mould labelling systems (IML) has appointed Alan Bennett to serve its UK customer base after an increase in demand.

Waldorf Technik says it sees the UK and Ireland as an important future growth area with many automation systems and customers within this territory that will benefit from a more local representation.

Alan comes from a plastic background having spent his entire working life within plastics and automation. More recently he was Sales Manager for Yushin Automation and prior to that Sales Manager of Sumitomo-Demag.