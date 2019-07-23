Wales to develop new packaging measures following UK-wide consultation on Extended Producer Responsibility

Wale’s Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn, has welcomed the outcome of a joint-governmental consultation to introduce Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for packaging.

The consultation, which ran from February until May, asked UK residents for their views on EPR, and a further consultation on proposals for a Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers was carried out at the same time.

EPR would see producers taking responsibility for the full net cost of collecting and managing waste packaging helping to incentivise a reduction in packaging and an increase in its recyclability.

These measures would in turn provide the opportunity to further improve overall recycling performance and local environmental quality by helping to prevent litter.

Blythyn said: “I’m pleased to see such public interest and enthusiasm for action in response to the consultation and to tackle the problem of single-use plastic pollution in general.”

“Taking forward these important proposals will not only support our ambition and action to radically reduce waste and transition to a circular economy but also the realisation of our commitment to decarbonisation.”

“Wales is already a high recycling nation and our aim is to build on our success and move towards a circular economy where all forms of waste are avoided and resources are kept in use as long as possible.”

“We will now work with the other UK Governments to develop the proposals, in a way which builds on the work that has seen Wales become a world leader when it comes to household recycling.”